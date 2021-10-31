Iran FM says Biden can issue ‘executive order’ if serious to return to nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said that if the United States was serious about rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal, President Joe Biden could just issue an “executive order”, the Iran newspaper reported on Sunday.

The accord, under which Iran put limits on its nuclear work in exchange for a lifting of economic and financial sanctions, unraveled in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States, prompting Tehran to breach limits on uranium enrichment set by the pact one year later.

“It is enough for Biden to issue an executive order tomorrow and they (U.S.) announce they are rejoining the pact from the point where his predecessor left the deal,” Amir-Abdollahian told the Iran newspaper.

“If there is a serious will in Washington to return to the deal, there is no need for all these negotiations at all.”

Tehran has said its nuclear steps since Trump abandoned the accord, are reversible “if Washington lifts sanctions in a verifiable process”.

According to Reuters, talks between Iran and world powers meant to salvage the deal, which started in April, are slated to resume at the end of November, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri said on Wednesday after his meeting with the European Union political director Enrique Mora in Brussels. The talks have been on hold since the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president in June.

“Washington wants to continue a large part of the sanctions imposed by Trump on Iran. This is unacceptable for Iran,” Amir Abdollahian said.

The Iranian chief diplomat also said “neighbors and influential players in the region” should be informed about the details of the nuclear negotiations.

The foreign minister had already said the U.S. could prove its goodwill by releasing at least 10 billion dollars of Iranian assets frozen in foreign banks.