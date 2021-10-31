Amir Abdollahian says Foreign Ministry ready to attract foreign capital in free zones

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Sunday that his ministry is fully ready to facilitate foreign investment in Iran’s free trade zones, ISNA reported.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Saeed Mohammad, advisor to the president and secretary of Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones. Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari was also present at the meeting.

The foreign minister said one of the most important goals of the foreign policy of the Ebrahim Raisi administration is a comprehensive expansion of economic and trade relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries.

“According to the plan presented to the Parliament based on using the capacities of the country's diplomatic apparatus to promote economic cooperation with other countries, we have sought to strengthen the economic sectors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and (diplomatic) missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad,” Amir Abdollahian stated.

The chief diplomat said some countries are willing to invest in Iran’s free trade zones. The foreign minister also said the Iranian diaspora have a great potential for investment.

At the meeting, Saeed Mohammad enumerated the many existing capacities and wide areas for cooperation and investment in free trade zones and

called for more assistance from the Foreign Ministry to strengthen cooperation with other countries for investment in these areas.