No impasse in solving problems: Raisi

TEHRAN — President Ebrahim Raisi says there is no impasse in resolving the problems facing the country and the all government bodies must act in a coordinated and systematic way so that the actions are complementary to each other in the moves toward countering the problems.

The president made the remarks on Tuesday evening at the administration's economic coordination headquarters, the Mehr news agency reported.

At the headquarters meeting, chaired by Raisi, a report was presented on the situation of oil, petrochemical and natural gas exports.

According to the report, the volume of oil sales is increasing compared to the past, and the petrochemical export statistics are in a good condition.

The issue of strict implementation of the previously approved regulations in the headquarters regarding the assistance and facilities of the National Development Fund to support the capital market was raised and it was decided that these approvals be implemented immediately.