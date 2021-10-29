Raisi visits quake-hit areas in Khuzestan

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi visited the southwestern province of Khuzestan on Friday morning to closely follow the situation in the Khuzestan city of Andika, where a recent earthquake has created many problems for the people.

Ayatollah Raisi landed at the Dezful airport and traveled from there to Andika using a helicopter.

First-Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi accompanied the president during his Khuzestan trip.

During the trip, Ayatollah Raisi visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Andika city and oversaw the process of reconstruction and assistance in these areas.

Ayatollah Raisi paid his first visit to the quake-hit areas in the Chelou district of Andika, where he talked to the people about their problems and promised to take immediate action to compensate them for the damage caused by the Andika earthquake.

The people of the region, while appreciating and thanking the president for his presence in the earthquake-stricken region, made their demands and asked Ayatollah Raisi to take immediate care of their situation and provide more facilities for the region, considering that winter is approaching.

Vahidi also assessed the conditions of crisis management in the city and held face-to-face meetings with the people of the city. He was informed about the positive points and challenges to overcome the situation.

