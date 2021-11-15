VP visits victims of Hormozgan earthquake

TEHRAN - On Monday morning, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber visited the victims of the Sunday afternoon earthquakes in the southern province of Hormozgan and talked to them in one of the hospitals in Bandar Abbas, the provincial capital.

The ministers of health and energy were accompanying the first vice president.

The First Vice President also visited the emergency accommodation of the earthquake–hit people in the Persian Gulf Martyrs Stadium and Martyr Mohammadi Hospital in Bandar Abbas.

He also toured the earthquake-stricken areas of Gishan and Abshirin in Fin county.

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit at 15:37 local time on Sunday, leaving one dead and dozens injured.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers and was also felt in the neighboring province of Kerman as well as Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, the Institute of Geophysics, affiliated with the University of Tehran, reported.

A number of houses in rural areas of Fin have been damaged. There were also reports of power and telecommunication outages in some parts of Hormozgan.

According to regional media, the force of the quake was so strong that tremors measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale could be felt across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.



