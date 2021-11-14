Powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Iran

TEHRAN - An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Fin county, southern Hormozgan Province, at 15:37 local time on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers and was also felt in the neighboring province of Kerman as well as Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, the Institute of Geophysics, affiliated with the University of Tehran, reported.

Relief forces have been dispatched to the area.

According to regional media, the force of the quake was so strong that tremors measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale could be felt across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

MG