Charity to rebuild 54 schools, 400 homes damaged by earthquake

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation will repair and reconstruct 54 schools and 400 housing units in earthquake-stricken areas of Andika city, southwestern Khuzestan province.

Two rather strong earthquakes happened within an interval of five days. According to Tasnim, the first one happened on the border between Khuzestan and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari provinces on October 4. The second one happened on October 9.

The October 4 earthquake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale. It happened at 6:9 AM local time. The October 9 quake happened at 2:46 AM with a magnitude of 5. It shook the city and villages of Qala-e-Khajeh near the city of Andika, destroying some houses, president.ir reported.

“We will also support 150 job plans for those whose businesses were damaged during the earthquake, which will provide direct and indirect employment for 450 people,” Mohammad Torkamaneh, head of the Foundation stated.

He went on to note that 11,500 villages and 2.25 million households are covered by Barakat insurance activities and services throughout the country.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by the imposed war in 1980-88 and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG