President Raisi holds phone conversation with grand ayatollah

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani.

Ayatollah Raisi appreciated the support and guidance of the great maraji for the country, emphasizing, “The government considers the great maraji benevolent to the people, the country and officials, and considers taking advantage of their guidance essential.”

The president said, “The guidelines and views of the great maraji are a beacon for the people and the government, and these guidelines support the government's actions in solving the problems and concerns of the people in various sectors.”

Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Safi Golpayegani also thanked the president for the phone call and said, “I pray a lot for the success of your government and I ask God to help you succeed in solving the people's problems.”