Minority MP says Raisi’s motivation, ability is admirable

TEHRAN – Ara Shavardian, the representative of the Armenian Christians of Northern Iran in the parliament, has lauded President Ebrahim Raisi's motivation and agility to serve the people, saying such a spirit will also create motivation by the ministers to serve the people.

In an interview with the Fars news agency on Friday, Ara Shavardian said although it is not possible to make a judgment regarding the measures that can be taken in 90 working days by the new administration, “Mr. Raisi's motivation and agility to serve the people are admirable."

He added: "In addition, Mr. Raisi will transfer his motivation and agility to the cabinet ministers in order to provide more and better services to the people."

For example, the MP said: "Last week we saw that Mr. Raisi went to Andika to observe the problems of the earthquake-hit people and these visits make the president closely witness how much the reports of the relevant agencies to serve the people and solve problems correspond with reality and if they do not correspond, issues an immediate order to solve the people's problems and follow up on the issue."

Shavardian cited another example, saying: "In another case, regarding the problem in the fuel system, we saw that, firstly, people were able to refuel quickly and in the very first hours, and secondly, with the launch of the fuel quota system, the rumors about rising gasoline prices were neutralized and the ill-wishers of the country and the system could not achieve their goals, either by hacking the fuel quota system or by spreading rumors about the increase in gasoline prices, the most

important of which was to create chaos in the society."

In the cyber attack on gas stations in Iran on October 27, the drivers could not fuel their cars with a gasoline priced at 1500 tomans. President Raisi visited the gas station in Ferdosi Square in downtown Tehran to assess the situation.

"We saw that Mr. Raisi himself went directly to one of the gas stations and was closely informed about the latest situation of fuel supply to the people, and this field presence of Mr. Raisi to follow up on issues is commendable."

Since taking office in early August, President Raisi has made some provincial visits. He has so far visited the provinces of Khuzestan, Bushehr, Koukiloyeh-Boyerahmad, Ilam, Fars, South Khorassan, Ardabil, and Sistan-Balouchestan.

