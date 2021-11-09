President proposes nominee for education minister

TEHRAN — On Monday, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi officially introduced Masoud Fayazi as the nominee for education minister to the parliament.

Fayazi, 46, holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Tehran. He is also an assistant professor at the Hikmah and Religious Studies Research Institute.

He previously served as the director general of publications and educational technology at the Ministry of Education; director of the Majaleh Roshd (growth magazine) affiliated to the Ministry of Education; director general of the ICDL Foundation; chairman of the School Publishing Board and the deputy director for social and cultural affairs at the Research Center of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament).

In September, the president proposed Hossein Baghgoli for the post of education minister to the parliament, but he failed to get the required votes for the job.