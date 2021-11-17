Yousef Nouri proposed as new education minister

TEHRAN – In a letter to the Majlis (Parliament) on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi proposed Yousef Nouri as new education minister.

Nouri, a native of Ilam aged 60, has PhD in tourism management from Allameh Tabatabai University (ATU) and has authored five books.

The nomination came one day after the Majlis refused to confirm Masoud Fayazi as education minister. Out of 260 legislators present in the 290-seat parliament, 140 voted against Fayazi and 115 voted in favor. Five MPs also abstained.

Nouri is the third person proposed as education minister. The first nominated person was Hossein Baghgoli, who only got 76 votes on August 25.

Nouri enjoys teaching career at elementary, secondary and high school levels. He also taught at Iranian schools in Bahrain and Qatar.

In addition, he has been teaching at Allameh Tabatabai University, Payam-e Nour University, Tehran Applied Sciences University, Islamic Azad University, and teacher training centers.