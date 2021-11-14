President Raisi meets heads of Parliament, Judiciary

TEHRAN – President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has met with the heads the legislative and judicial branches of the government.

At the meeting, which was held on Saturday evening, and was hosted by Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Mohseni Eje'i, the head of the Judiciary, the most important issues of the country, especially economic issues were discussed.

The continuation of efforts by all state bodies was emphasized during the weekly meeting of the heads of the three branches of government to improve the livelihood of the people.

President Raisi, Mohseni Eje'i and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf underlined the need to continue their coordinated efforts to improve people's livelihood, according to a statement by the official website of the Iranian presidency.