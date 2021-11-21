Three senior officials underline the need to solve economic woes

TEHRAN – In their weekly joint meeting, the heads of the three branches of the Iranian government discussed a number of issues including the economic problems facing the people.

The meeting was held at the office of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi with the presence of Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Mohseni Eje'i, Head of the Judiciary, and Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament).

The heads of the executive, legislative and judicial branches stressed the need to coordinate executive measures to solve economic problems. The most important national issues were discussed at the weekly meeting of the heads of the three branches.

They discussed executive policies to resolve economic problems and improve people's livelihoods and ways of systematic support and further coordination in this regard.

This is the second meeting of this kind since mid-November. About two weeks ago, Ayatollah Raisi met with the heads the legislative and judicial branches of the government. At that meeting, the most important issues of the country, especially economic issues were discussed.

The continuation of efforts by all state bodies was emphasized during the weekly meeting of the heads of the three branches of government to improve the livelihood of the people. Raisi, Eje'i and Qalibaf underlined the need to continue their coordinated efforts to improve people's livelihood, according to a statement by the official website of the Iranian presidency.