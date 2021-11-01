Iran FM meets foreign ambassadors

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with a number of outgoing and incoming ambassadors on Sunday.

Algerian ambassador Abdul Moneim Ahriz and Armenian Ambassador Artashes Toumanian met with Amir Abdollahian to bid farewell at the end of their missions.

New Zealand’s new ambassador to Tehran Michael Wohi and Vatican’s Andeji Yusovic met Amir Abdollahian to present a copy of their credentials to him at the beginning of their tenures.

The meetings took place at the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister also met on Sunday with Saeed Mohammad, the secretary for free trade, industrial and special economic zones affairs.

Mohammad touched upon the latest developments in the country’s free trade and economic zones and enumerated the numerous potentials and vast areas for cooperation and investment in these zones.

He appreciated efforts by the foreign ministry and called for its further assistance to establish and expand cooperation with other countries for investment in free trade zones.

The foreign minister, in turn, said a central plank of the foreign policy of President Raisi’s administration is to enhance all-out economic and trade cooperation with other countries, especially neighboring states.

“According to the plan presented to the Parliament based on using the capacities of the country's diplomatic apparatus to promote economic cooperation with other countries, we have sought to strengthen the economic sectors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and (diplomatic) missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad,” Amir Abdollahian stated.

The chief diplomat said some countries are willing to invest in Iran’s free trade zones. The foreign minister also said the Iranian diaspora have a great potential for investment.