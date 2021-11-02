Iranian FM tests positive for coronavirus

TEHRAN —Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said late on Monday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon advice by physicians the minister is quarantined at his house and is performing his day-to-day tasks at home, as his general health is currently fine, Khatibzadeh said.

However, some of the visits that were on the minister’s agenda will change, the spokesman added.