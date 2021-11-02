Iranian FM tests positive for coronavirus

  1. Politics
November 2, 2021 - 21:21

TEHRAN —Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said late on Monday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon advice by physicians the minister is quarantined at his house and is performing his day-to-day tasks at home, as his general health is currently fine, Khatibzadeh said. 

However, some of the visits that were on the minister’s agenda will change, the spokesman added. 

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment

5 + 2 =