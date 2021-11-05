Iran FM receives calls and messages from foreign counterparts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has received phone calls and messages from a number of foreign ministers after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday, Iraqi and Syrian Foreign Ministers Fuad Hussein and Faisal Mekdad called Amir Abdollahian to greet him and briefly discuss issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations with Iran and regional developments, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The Iraqi foreign minister briefed Amir Abdollahian on the latest developments regarding the formation of his country’s new government.

The top Syrian diplomat also gave Amir Abdollahian an update on the developments in Syria and its people’s resistance.

It should be noted that in addition to phone calls by the Syrian and Iraqi foreign ministers, the top diplomats of China, Kuwait, Jordan and a number of foreign ambassadors in Tehran sent separate messages to Amir Abdollahian and wished health and fast recovery for the Iranian foreign minister.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said late on Monday that Amir Abdollahian had tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon advice from doctors, the foreign minister was quarantined and discharged his day-to-day duties from home, Khatibzadeh said, adding that the general health conditions of the minister were good.