Syrian deputy FM meets Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sosan met late on Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to Iranian foreign minister for Special Political Affairs.

Amir Abdollahian and Sosan discussed the expansion of bilateral ties and the latest developments in Syria and the region, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian underlined the significance of the outstanding relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria and the close cooperation of the two countries to establish stability, security and peace in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated the necessity of upgrading the ties between the two countries in different spheres and described expansion of cooperation in the field of economy as an inevitable necessity for both countries to best exploit their existing capabilities.

During the meeting, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sosan also honored the memory of martyr General Qassem Soleimani and his special role in fighting terrorism in Syria and the region and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support to Syria against terrorism and extremism and for its help in the political resolution of the crisis in Syria.

Sosan also highlighted the outstanding mutual ties that are based on the strategic approach of the top officials of the two countries and briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the latest developments of the political process for the resolution of the crisis in Syria.

Khaji and Sosan also discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as Syria’s political and international developments, according to the Foreign Ministry.

They underlined the need to strengthen bilateral ties and coordination more than ever before in the regional and international arenas.

Khaji welcomed the recent breakthroughs in foreign relations as well as stability and security of Syria. He stressed the Islamic Republic’s resolve to continue supporting Syria just as Tehran did during the fight against terrorism, especially the reconstruction of Syria with the participation of Iranian technical and engineering companies including those from the private sector.

The Syrian deputy foreign minister thanked Iran for its support and underlined the continuation of the assistance provided by Tehran.

Sosan’s meetings with the Iranian officials came after a phone conversation between Amir Abdollahian and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Sunday.

Mekdad and Amir Abdollahian discussed the latest state of bilateral ties as well as developments in Syria and the region.

The two top diplomats underlined the resolve of the high-ranking officials of Iran and Syria to expand ties in different spheres more than ever before.

The top Syrian diplomat also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its constructive and effective role in fighting terrorism and helping resolve the crisis in Syria through political means including during the Astana peace process.

Mekdad stressed the necessity of Iran continuing its role in being involved in any political initiative in his country.

Amir Abdollahian urges recruitment of women diplomats in managerial posts

Amir Abdollahian has emphasized Iran’s support for women diplomats holding administrative positions, ISNA reported.

The comments were delivered by Amir Abdollahian late on Monday during a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry commemorating the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (SA). Women working at the ministry were present at the ceremony.

The Birth anniversary of Lady Fatima is marked as “Woman Day” in Iran.

The top diplomat hailed the Iranian women's movement following Lady Fatima's (SA) teachings, calling it a progressive movement equal to that of “Islamic Iran's female citizens.

He emphasized the importance of Iranian women diplomats in international forums and the need to make it easier for women diplomats to participate more effectively in managerial roles inside Iran and outside.