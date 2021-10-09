Amir Abdollahian says Iran will stand by Syria vigorously

TEHRAN - "Syria is on the path of development and progress and the Islamic Republic of Iran in this direction, as during the terrorist war against Syria, will support Damascus with all its might," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told reporters upon his arrival in Syria on Saturday.

Amir Abdollahian visited Damascus after concluding his visits to Moscow and Beirut.

This is the second time that Amir Abdollahian is visiting Damascus as foreign minister. The first visit took place after he attended the Baghdad conference in late August.

"After my trips to Moscow and Beirut, today I am in Damascus to complete consultations and meet with President Bashar al-Assad," Amir Abdollahian said, according to IRNA.

The chief diplomat added, "We have always paid serious attention to regional developments and bilateral relations, meeting, consultation with friends and with the strategic partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, namely Syria, and the Syrian authorities."

In recent weeks, important agreements have been reached on a comprehensive development of relations between the two countries, the minister said, citing economic ties and trade exchanges as well as tourism cooperation as examples.

"Our bilateral agreements will be implemented quickly and the two nations will benefit from it," Amir Abdollahian said.

Amir Abdollahian held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and President Assad.

In the press conference, Mekdad said Syria and Iran are “strategic allies” and “we have shown during these years that we will not leave each other alone in difficult days.”

Amir Abdollahian also said Mekdad will visit Iran in future days.

On his visit to Lebanon, Amir Abdollahian, “We held important talks with Lebanon’s high-ranking officials, party leaders and elite. We also held fruitful consultations with the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. I congratulated all Lebanese on the formation of the new government. The ground is prepared for the expansion of cooperation. We stand ready to support and help Lebanon in difficult days.”

Amir Abdollahian visited Lebanon on Thursday. It was his first trip to the country as foreign minister. He met with senior Lebanese officials, including President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib. He talked about regional and bilateral issues.