Diplomat elaborates on Amir Abdollahian’s visit to Moscow

TEHRAN — Alireza Haghighian, director general of the Eurasia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has elaborated on the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Moscow and his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Amir Abdollahian made a two-day visit to Russia on October 5-6.

Haghighian said a wide range of issues of mutual interest related to bilateral, regional and international issues as well as the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields were emphasized.

“In the section related to bilateral relations, the current trend of cooperation in the political, economic, banking, trade, tourism, consular, cultural fields, as well as cooperation in the fight against coronavirus and ways to expand cooperation were examined by both sides,” the diplomat said in an interview with ISNA published on Sunday.

The senior diplomat continued by saying that in the meeting Amir Abdollahian referred to the priority of the neighborhood policy of the new Iranian administration and stressed the need to make leaps in cooperation, especially in the economic and trade spheres.

“The Russian side welcomed and announced readiness for development, as well as deepening and strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation and the need to use the existing capacities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” he remarked.

Haghighian underlined that in the field of regional cooperation, current developments in Afghanistan, South Caucasus, Syria and the situation in Yemen were discussed.

He added, “The two sides held talks on how to start the Vienna talks and Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Emphasizing that Russia as a powerful global power has an important place in the foreign policy of Iran, the Foreign Ministry official said that Russia along with Iran as regional power, share many common views and interests on regional and international issues.

And the two countries have great potential for mutual cooperation in many areas, especially politics, economy, trade, defense, science and technology, he pointed out.

Developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries is being supported and given special attention to by the leaders and high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Fortunately, the diplomat added, the process of cooperation between the two countries is expanding.

Haghighian also stressed that parliamentary cooperation is also of great importance, which plays an important role in strengthening relations between the two countries

“In this regard, the establishment of a joint high parliamentary committee chaired by the speakers of the parliaments of the two countries and the participation of specialized and relevant parliamentary committees were discussed,” he explained.

In response to a question about the latest status of the strategic document between Iran and Russia and the latest negotiations in this regard, the diplomat said currently there is a document of the basic agreement on mutual relations and principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

“Cooperation is ongoing based on this document,” he underscored.

Haghighian pointed out that this document was signed by the parties about 20 years ago and then approved by the parliaments of the two countries. The document is automatically renewed every five years if both parties agree on this.

At the same time, he noted, “Despite the existence of this document, given the conditions governing relations between the two countries and the need to expand these relations, as well as current developments in the region and the world, the need to update the document and the will of the two leaders, both countries are pursuing the preparation and compilation of a comprehensive document of cooperation, and currently a draft is being prepared.”

