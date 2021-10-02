Iran to expand security collaborations with Russia

TEHRAN — Reza Najafi, Iran’s Foreign Ministry deputy chief for legal and international affairs and director general for peace and information security, met on Friday with Andrei Kroteskikh, the Russian president’s special envoy for international cooperation in information security.

Najafi, heading a delegation during a visit to Russia, held talks with Kroteskikh on bilateral and international cooperation based on the Iran-Russia information cooperation agreement.



The agreement was signed in the winter of last year by the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia in Moscow.

