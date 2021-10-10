Supporting Lebanon is a ‘moral duty’: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said it is a “moral duty” to help the Lebanese and the Islamic Republic will leave no stone unturned to do this.

“Supporting and providing assistance to this resistant and brotherly country is a moral duty that we will spare no effort to do it,” Abdollahian tweeted in the Arabic language on Saturday

The foreign minister added, “I greatly thank the people and government of Lebanon for their warm welcoming.”

Addressing the Lebanese people, the chief diplomat said, “You have lived in a dignified way.”

The chief diplomat was indirectly referring to the Lebanese resistance against the Zionist regime.

In the summer of 2006, the heroic resistance of the Hezbollah movement against the invading Israeli army caused an earthquake in Tel Aviv.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian has also said Iran will keep up its support for the Lebanese resistance in the face of the potential threats posed by the Israeli regime.

“We have defended the Lebanese resistance in the face of the threats [that have been] posed to Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, independence, and territorial integrity as well as in the face of the Zionist regime, and our support for the Lebanese resistance in the face of the Zionist regime’s potential threats is going to continue,” Abdollahian said, according to Press TV.

The senior diplomat was speaking to Lebanon’s al-Manar television network from the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he was staying on the second leg of a tour that initially took him to Russia, the network reported on Saturday.

“Despite the existing economic pressures and the United States’ oppressive sanctions, Iran is [still] a great country and [one that] is prepared to assist Lebanon,” the chief diplomat added.

The foreign minister went on to detail a meeting he had had during his stay with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

Abdollahian hailed the meeting as fruitful, calling Nasrallah “Lebanon’s greatest national personality,” and noting that “the Islamic Republic draws benefit from Sayyed Nasrallah’s opinions about the regional issues.”

According to the foreign minister, Nasrallah had voiced gratitude towards Iran over the fuel shipments that the Islamic Republic has delivered to Lebanon amid the latter’s economic and fuel crises and despite the American sanctions facing both countries.

Iran’s fuel shipments to Lebanon, which is under U.S. economic sanctions, made the Islamic Republic look much stronger in the eyes of the world.

Abdollahian said Nasrallah had acknowledged during the meeting that Iran came to help Lebanon’s resistance at a time when it was facing tough circumstances.

During the meeting with Abdollahian, the Hezbollah secretary-general said, “Iran has proven that it is a sincere and loyal ally, and it does to leave alone its friends at difficult times.”

Abdollahian’s plane touched down at the Beirut International Airport on Thursday.

During his stay, he also sat down with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati as well as his own Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

After concluding his trip to Beirut, the foreign minister traveled to Damascus.