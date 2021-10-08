Michel Aoun: Lebanon backs Iran's efforts to solve problems with regional states

TEHRAN - During a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beirut on Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun underscored his country's support for Tehran's measures to improve relations with countries in the region.

According to IRNA, Aoun praised Iran's solidarity with Lebanon in the face of the crises and Tehran's assistance after the explosion at the port of Beirut, stressing that the talks would bring views closer on the disputed issues.

Lebanon has been going through political and economic crises over the past 18 months. However, recently the rival factions agreed on forming a new government.

Amir-Abdollahian, who was in his first visit to Beirut as Iran’s foreign minister, announced Iran's strong support for Lebanon and announced Tehran's readiness to provide comprehensive support to Lebanon, especially in the current difficult economic situation.

Amir-Abdollahian also conveyed the greetings of Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, to his Lebanese counterpart.

The top diplomat also elaborated on Iran's position toward regional and international developments, the atmosphere of dialogue between Tehran and some foreign and Arab governments, and the negotiation process on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The Islamic Republic is absolutely confident that Lebanon will be able to overcome all the difficulties it is facing, just as the friendly and brotherly people of Lebanon have gone through all the difficult stages in the past," Amir-Abdollahian told a news conference after arriving at Beirut airport on Thursday morning, IRNA reported.

