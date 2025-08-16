Domestic investment in Iran’s free zones rises 80% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN – Domestic investment approved in Iran’s free trade zones surged 80 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20 – July 22), reaching 2,095 trillion rials ($4.2 billion), according to the Free and Special Economic Zones High Council.

The council reported that the figure surpassed the period’s target by more than 80 percent, reflecting stronger domestic capital inflows into the zones.

In the same period last year, approved domestic investment stood at 2,185 trillion rials ($4.3 billion), showing continued momentum in attracting local capital and underlining the zones’ role in supporting Iran’s economic development, the report said.

EF/MA