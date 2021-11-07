Iran expresses sympathy with Sierra Leone over fuel tanker blast

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed his deep regret over the death of dozens of people in Sierra Leone due to the explosion of a fuel tanker.

Khatibzadeh offered condolences to the government, people and the bereaved families and expressed sympathy with them, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

At least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the oil tanker explosion which took place in a suburb of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, late on Friday. The tanker exploded following a collision, inflicting a remarkable damage in a densely populated area.



