Democratic duplicity: Left or Right? Dead center!

TEHRAN — In yet another – not so unexpected - eerie move by the 78-year-old U.S. President Joe Biden, he took a power-boosting nap at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

This is a continuation of the numerous strange acts by the U.S. president since he came to power in January 2021.

Biden, who admitted to being a “gaffe machine” in 2018, has had a handful of weird moments in his 47-year political career, yet it seems that the pressure of being the United States president is getting to him, as he is acting strange on a weekly basis.

During the 2021 UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, cameras caught Biden nodding off for a good minute, before one of the White House staffers rushed to “wake him up,” showing some notes to him.

The video immediately went viral in social media, with many American users resembling it to the way the country is being run at the moment.

“The power-nap is a perfect resemblance of how U.S. is being run. Wake up Sleepy Joe!” an angry American user said on Twitter.

Other users also criticized him, saying that if he is not up for the tough job of being the U.S. president, he should just resign.

Some experts have been questioning the importance of the climate change conference to Biden, saying that he wouldn’t have fallen asleep if the meeting was important to him.

The contradictions between Biden’s words during his election campaign and after his presidency is now hunting him. He made big promises, but so far, he hasn’t been able to fulfill them. He promised to end the war in Middle East, yet, in Yemen, he is spoon-feeding the Saudi coalition in a futile war, and it seems that he is not planning to end it. He said he will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but so far, he has kept on to the failed legacy of his ill-natured predecessor, Donald Trump, exerting maximum pressure by imposing new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities.

It seems that there is not much difference between Trump, Biden, Obama, or Bush. The Democrats and Republicans are just some names that the United States establishment is playing with to keep the audience entertained. Democrats are known in the world for their “objection to war,” yet the Democrat Obama increased the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan to an all-time high.

Biden has followed the footsteps of Trump, with just one difference. His hypocrisy is even worse. While he speaks of “goodwill,” he tightens the grip on Iran.

Iran has expressed its desire and willingness to sit down and negotiate diplomatically, and with seriousness, in order to lift all sanctions in an irreversible manner, but the United States, although utters good words, behaves in a way that makes the return to the Vienna talks all the more complicated. The contradictory words and behaviors of the United States were an issue that the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman touched on Monday, November 1.

When asked about the sanctions, the spokesman said that Iran has never shown any contradictory behavior.

“We did not show any contradictory behavior nor did we say contradictory words, and we always expressed our points as a responsible government, and it does not matter to us in which direction the United States moves in its domestic policy towards Iran until the lifting of unilateral, extraterritorial and illegal sanctions… as the goal of the talks in Vienna,” he stated.

Khatibzadeh also pointed out that all the sanctions imposed after the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA are related to the deal and have harmed Iran's interests that must be lifted.

Many experts believe that there is no “left” or “Right” in America. There is one establishment, and anyone who rises to power must act within the framework of that establishment.

In an article in Washington Post on September 17, Fareed Zakaria criticized Biden’s hypocrisy, saying, “Throughout his election campaign, Biden argued that Trump’s withdrawal from that agreement had been a cardinal error and that, as president, he would rejoin it as long as Iran would also move into compliance.”

He continued, “As with Iran, the cost of these policies has been paid by ordinary people. One of the cruelest aspects of America’s sanctions policy is that it is so readily deployed because it satisfies special interest groups in Washington and is painless to Americans, but inflicts horrific damage on the poorest and most powerless — millions of ordinary Cubans and Iranians — who have no way to protest or respond.

Obama began to relax these policies toward Cuba. Trump reversed the course. Biden has kept in place the Trump policy and actually tightened sanctions.”



