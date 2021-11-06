Amir Abdollahian, Lavrov agree on Vienna talks framework

TEHRAN — On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming Vienna talks and the current developments in the region.

First, Lavrov inquired about the health of his Iranian counterpart after contracting the coronavirus.

Amir Abdollahian praised Russia's constructive and positive stance on the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

Referring to the agreement reached with European Union’s nuclear deal coordinator Enrique Mora on the timing of the talks with the P4+1, the chief Iranian diplomat stressed that the rapid progress of the talks requires that the European and American sides avoid making post-JCPOA demands and take a realistic and constructive approach.

On November 3, Iran announced that it will return to the negotiations in Vienna on November 29 for a possible revitalization of the JCPOA.

"In a phone call with @enriquemora_, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," Ali Baqeri, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, tweeted late on Wednesday.

Amir Abdollahian stated that Iran is studying the background and process of the previous negotiations in Vienna, and specified that Iran will pursue its demands robustly in the forthcoming negotiations.

Iran’s chief diplomat pointed out that there should be no doubt in the seriousness of the Iranian side in the talks and the need for all parties to return to their obligations.

Referring to the new U.S. sanctions against Iran, Amir Abdollahian stated that although Iran is skeptical of the Americans’ intentions, if they fully return to their obligations and do not make further demands, then Iran will return to its JCPOA obligations and will implement them all.

Pointing to the constructive cooperation of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the foreign minister stressed the need for the IAEA chief to refrain from taking political positions, stressing that Iran will continue technical cooperation with the IAEA.

The Russian foreign minister also stressed the importance of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, stressing that all parties, firstly, the United States, must return to their commitments.

Lavrov also noted that Moscow has always stressed the need to stop U.S. destructive actions against the JCPOA.

Six rounds of intensive negotiations have been held in order to revive the JCPOA, yet the illegal and illogical demands by the United States have hampered the negotiations bear fruit.

"Humanitarian aid must be sent to Afghanistan soon”

In the phone call, the two sides also agreed on the need to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan given the approaching winter season. They also stressed the importance of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“3+3 format is beneficial to Caucasus”

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the latest developments in South Caucasus and stated that Iran supports the regional negotiations in the form of 3+3 (Iran-Russia-Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) and other agreed formats to resolve the South Caucasus issues and expanding regional cooperation.

