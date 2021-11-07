Iran FM holds phone talks with Chinese counterpart

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held phone talks on Saturday with his Chinese counterpart to discuss a range of bilateral and international issues, including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Amir Abdollahian held talks with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister and State Councilor, on the phone over bilateral ties, the upcoming Vienna talks, and regional as well as international developments, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The Chinese foreign minister wished Amir Abdollahian full recovery from Covid-19.

Amir Abdollahian thanked the Chinese government for sending 120 million doses of the Covid vaccine to Iran and expressed satisfaction over the expanding ties between Tehran and Beijing. The top Iranian diplomat also said the Islamic Republic supports China’s global initiative for sustainable development. He underlined Iran’s close cooperation with China in this regard.

Amir Abdollahian also voiced hope the U.S. and the European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal will enter the Vienna talks realistically so that an agreement is reached swiftly. He added that the U.S. cannot push ahead with its failed maximum pressure policy and economic terrorism and at the same time claim it wants talks and an agreement.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s performing of its duties in Iran, expressing confidence that cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will continue smoothly in line with agreements and rules.

On Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister underscored the necessity of forming an inclusive government there. He voiced hope the meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Beijing as a continuation of the Tehran conference will be held successfully. The Chinese foreign minister also welcomed the continuation of the nuclear talks and announced Beijing’s support for them. Wang blamed the U.S. for the obstacles to the implementation of the nuclear deal. He expressed hope that the U.S. will compensate its mistake by fully removing the anti-Iran sanctions so that the negotiations will produce good results in light of Iran’s positive approach.

Wang also invited Amir Abdollahian to visit Beijing. He voiced hope that the third conference of Afghanistan’s neighbors in China will result in the formation of a broad-based and stable government in Afghanistan with the active participation of the country’s neighbors including Iran.

The conversation between Amir Abdollahian and Wang came on the heels of another conversation between the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran. Amir Abdollahian and Sergei Lavrov discussed a number of issues with the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), being the most important.

Amir Abdollahian held talks with his Russian counterpart on the phone over issues of mutual interest including the upcoming talks in Vienna and ongoing regional developments, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Lavrov asked how Amir Abdollahian was after the Iranian foreign minister tested positive for Covid-19. Amir Abdollahian described his general condition as good and praised Russia’s constructive and positive stance on the Iran nuclear issue.

Amir Abdollahian referred to an agreement between Iran and the nuclear deal’s coordinator regarding the time of the 4+1 group’s talks with Tehran. He stressed that fast progress in talks is contingent upon the European troika and the U.S. adopting a realistic and constructive approach through avoiding demanding too much of Iran and making demands beyond the nuclear deal.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran takes into account the process and records of previous talks in Vienna, adding Tehran will insist on its demands forcefully.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that no one should even doubt Iran’s seriousness about the talks and the need for all sides to return to their obligations under the nuclear deal.

He also spoke of the latest U.S. sanctions on Iran. Amir Abdollahian said although Iran is pessimistic about the U.S. intentions, it will return to full compliance with the nuclear deal if Washington does the same and does not place increased demands on Iran.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to Iran’s constructive cooperation with the IAEA and underlined the need for the IAEA’s director general to avoid adopting political stances. He said Iran will continue its technical cooperation with the UN body.

The Russian foreign minister also stressed the importance of reviving the JCPOA. He said all sides, and first and foremost the U.S., must return to full compliance with the deal.

Lavrov noted that Moscow has always emphasized the need for the U.S. to stop destructive measures against the JCPOA.

