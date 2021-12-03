Iran, Japan FMs discuss bilateral, regional issues

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Minister has held a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi over bilateral ties and regional as well as international developments.

In the phone call, Hossein Amir Abdollahian congratulated Hayashi on his appointment as Japan’s foreign minister and conveyed the greetings of Iran’s president to the high-ranking Japanese officials. The Iranian foreign minister also thanked Japan for its humanitarian assistance in the fight against Covid-19. Amir Abdollahian referred to the presence of four million Afghan refugees in Iran, saying “Fortunately, two and a half million Afghan refugees have been vaccinated so far, and Iran is ready to send Japanese humanitarian aid to the Afghan people”.

Amir Abdollahian also said the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worrying on the eve of winter and stressed the need to send humanitarian aid to the country, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

He said, “Under these circumstances, all countries should rush to help the Afghan people and we are also ready to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by air or land”.

Amir Abdollahian also reviewed the various aspects of bilateral relations between Tehran and Tokyo and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic to expand relations in economic, trade, humanitarian, environmental and health fields. He emphasized, “We can increase our cooperation in all areas”.

The Iranian foreign minister also touched on the nuclear talks in Vienna. He underscored that Iran welcomes serious talks and a good agreement and that the other sides must also show good faith in this regard. Amir Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran has attended the Vienna talks with a firm resolve and a clear and logical agenda but we are not optimistic about the will and intention of the US and the European troika.

He added that on the one hand the US officials call for talks and say they want to return to the nuclear deal, JCPOA, and on the other hand, they place new sanctions on Iranian individuals and companies. Amir Abdollahian said what matters is that these negotiations produce results and the Western parties show their seriousness and good faith at the negotiating table and in practice.

The Japanese foreign minister also said in the telephone conversation that his country is ready for expanding bilateral ties with Iran in the fields of health, environment and tourism and other areas. Hayashi also welcomed the idea of sending Japan’s urgent relief aid to Afghanistan.

Yoshimasa Hayashi underlined the importance of the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and respecting the rights of women and ethnic minorities and also the importance of eradicating terrorism in the country.

The Japanese foreign minister welcomed the beginning of the Vienna talks and called for both sides to show flexibility to reach a mutual agreement.

He also extended the high-ranking Japanese officials' greetings to Iran’s president and invited Amir Abdollahian to visit Japan.

The Japanese foreign ministry also issued a statement about the 35-minute conversation. “At the outset, Minister Hayashi expressed his intention to cooperate with Minister Amir Abdollahian to further strengthen and expand the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran in a wide range of fields. In response, Minister Amir Abdollahian congratulated Minister Hayashi on his appointment as foreign minister and expressed Iran’s intention to further deepen the relationship between Japan and Iran, which has a long established history,” the statement said.

It added, “The Ministers exchanged candid views on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in light of the talks among relevant parties that are currently taking place in Vienna. Minister Hayashi urged Iran to make serious efforts towards the immediate return to compliance with the JCPOA, and to cooperate fully and immediately with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In response, Minister Amir Abdollahian explained Iran’s stance on the issue, and both sides agreed to continue close communication on this matter.”

The Japanese statement concluded, “Both Ministers exchanged views on regional issues including the situation in Afghanistan, and confirmed that Japan and Iran will continue to cooperate towards the realization of peace and stability in Afghanistan.”