Foreign minister nominee: Iran favors negotiations accorded with commitments

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the nominee for the post of foreign minister in the new administration of Ebrahim Raisi, has said that Iran “welcomes any constructive negotiation” that is accompanied by “tangible results arising from compliance with commitments and avoiding waste time,” IRNA reported on Monday.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The designate for foreign minister was openly referring to the 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by the former Trump administration but negotiations started in April to revive it after Joe Biden took power at the White House. However, negotiators from Iran, E3, China, Russia and the U.S. failed to bridge differences for the restoration of the deal despite the fact that Biden administration had openly announced readiness to rejoin the multilateral agreement. The U.S. was involved in the talks indirectly as Iran has refused direct negotiations until the U.S. returns to the JCPOA.

Amir-Abdollahian is currently the special aide to the parliamentary speaker on international affairs. Amir-Abdollahian, the former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs, is highly likely to get a vote of confidence as foreign minister by the parliament on Wednesday.

The nominee for the foreign minister also told Motegi that the new Iranian government is resolved to expand economic relations with Asian countries.

The current level of economic and trade relations between Iran and Japan is not commensurate with the existing capacities, Amir-Abdollahian said.

He called for taking new initiatives to raise the level of interactions between the two countries.

The Japanese minister, for his part, said that his country attaches special significance to promotion of ties with Iran as an important country in the West Asia region.

He called for further cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo in different areas, particularly in humanitarian issues which he said would benefit the interests of both countries and help protect the regional security.

Expressing support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Japanese minister said it is necessary that all parties to the JCPOA to honor their commitments.

He also hailed Iran for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for four decades, saying Tokyo appreciates Tehran’s support for settling the crisis in Afghanistan.



