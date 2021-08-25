Afghan luminaries meet Iranian ambassador in Kabul

TEHRAN — Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai and former peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah have met with Iran’s ambassador in Kabul on Wednesday morning for talks on ways to restore stability to the war-torn country, following the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

According to reports, Iranian Ambassador Bahador Aminian and the senior Afghan figures discussed the need to end the power vacuum in Afghanistan and form a system based on the will of the Afghan people, which would enjoy national and international legitimacy.

The Taliban on Tuesday included Karzai and Abdullah in a 12-member council which will govern Afghanistan during the transition period, according to a source.

Out of the 12 members, seven candidates have been already agreed upon, Asian News International (ANI) quoted a source close to senior Taliban circles as saying, citing Sputnik.

“Afghanistan would be governed by a 12-member council, with the exception of the president and the emirate. So far, the council has agreed on Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Yaqub, Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, Hanif Atmar and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar,” the source said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that different Afghan groups should see the U.S. withdrawal as a turning point and work together to establish an inclusive government.

Iran strongly condemns violence in Afghanistan

Iran’s ambassador to the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council has reaffirmed Tehran’s stance on Afghanistan and emphasized the need to protect the lives of Afghan people as well as the rights of women amid the chaos that has engulfed the country in recent weeks.

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said Tehran strongly condemns any kind of aggression, extremism, and violation of human rights in Afghanistan.

“Iran strongly condemns any violence and extremism, human rights violations and violations of humanitarian law in Afghanistan. No crime has to be left unpunished,” Baghaei Hamaneh told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Afghanistan, media reported on Wednesday.

He said the Afghan people deserve to live in peace and have good relations with neighbors without illegal military interference, noting this can only be achieved through an inclusive government.

“The current situation in Afghanistan is the result of a long-term military intervention led by the United States, which has left the country in destruction, suffering, despair and instability and has spread insecurity and instability in the region,” the Iranian envoy said.

He added the achievements of the Afghan people must not be threatened.

Baghaei Hamaneh also called on the international community to live up to its commitments to provide adequate vaccines for Afghan refugees against COVID-19.



