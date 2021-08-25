Majlis votes for 18 proposed ministers, rejects education minister nominee

TEHRAN — The Iranian Parliament on Wednesday evening voted for 18 ministers proposed by President Ebrahim Raisi after four days of deliberations.

However, as it was expected, the parliamentarians rejected Hossein Baghgoli, the nominee for the post of education minister. Only 76 MPs voted for him.

286 MPs were present in the 290-seat parliament.

According to law, each nominee had to receive half of the parliamentary representatives’ votes plus one to be confirmed as minister.

The proposed justice minister, Amir Hossein Rahimi, garnered the highest number of votes, with 277. However, the proposed sports and youth minister, Hamid Sajjad, received the least number of votes. He got 165.

During four days of discussions, legislators talked in favor or against the proposed ministers.

Following is the number of votes each proposed minister received:

Agriculture Minister Javad Sadatinejad: 253 votes

Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili: 181 votes

Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Minister Ezatollah Zarqami: 262 votes

Communications and Information Technology Minister Issa Zarepour: 256 votes

Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani: 274 votes

Economy and Finance Minister Ehsan Khandouzi: 254 votes

Education Minister Hossein Baghgoli: 76 votes

Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian: 220 votes

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian: 270 votes

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi: 214 votes

Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi: 277 votes

Industry, Commerce and Mining Minister Reza Fatemi: 205 votes

Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib: 222 votes

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi: 266 votes

Labor and Social Welfare Minister Hojat Abdolmaleki: 191 votes

Oil Minister Javad Oji: 198 votes

Science, Research and Technology Minister Mohammad Ali Zolfigol: 210 votes

Sports and Youth Minister Hamidreza Sajadi: 165 votes

Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qassemi: 267 votes

Prior to the voting, President Raisi defended his proposed cabinet team.

As a last word for defending his choices, Raisi said that the nomination of ministers was based on the criteria he had promised the people during the presidential campaigns.

“I promised to select ministers based on the indicators such as expertise, anti-corruption and popularity,” he said.

He emphasized that the practical and scientific competence had a major impact on the nomination of ministers.

The president added his “absolute condition” for nominating all ministers has been their anti-corruption spirit.

Raisi said corruption will not be tolerated by any person at any position in his government.

“It will not be tolerated when it becomes clear that the person who cooperates with the government will show the slightest unhealthiness, not in the position of a minister, but in any other position,” he asserted.

