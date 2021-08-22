Energy minister candidate plans to boost electricity output by 40GW in 4 years

TEHRAN – President Raisi’s proposed Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian plans to boost the country’s power generation capacity by 35-40 gigawatts (GW) over the next four years, the deputy head of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee told IRNA on Sunday.

“The proposed energy minister has developed a four-year plan for the two major challenges of the ministry (which are water and electricity supply), in line with which between 35,000 and 40,000 megawatts can be added to the country's electricity output,” Ahmad Moradi said.

Moradi noted that Mehrabian’s proposed program is very good, comprehensive and acceptable, and the promises made can be easily fulfilled over a four-year period.

The official noted that considering the candidate minister’s strong background in the field of industry and mining, it can be predicted that Mehrabian can take positive measures in the Energy Ministry as well, especially in the field of electricity supply.

“The Ministry of Energy faces two serious challenges in the water and electricity sector, and the future minister must act quickly to implement his programs in order to fulfill the promises made,” Moradi stressed.

“In a meeting with the Parliament’s Energy Committee, the proposed energy minister suggested that industries have their own electricity supply and this can be very effective in managing electricity distribution,” the official added.

Ali Akbar Mehrabian was previously the minister of industries and mines from 2007 to 2011.

President Ebrahim Raisi released the names of his proposed cabinet ministers to the Majlis (Parliament) on August 11.

Now the MPs have to study the qualification of the proposed ministers in related parliamentary committees. After assessing their competence, the MPs will begin talks in favor or against the nominated ministers in an open session of the parliament in two consecutive days for a vote of confidence.

EF/MA