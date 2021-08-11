Iran Majlis to review cabinet lineup next week

TEHRAN – The Iranian Majlis will start reviewing the proposed cabinet nominees of the new president next week, a lawmaker said, hours after President Ebrahim Raisi officially submitted a list of his ministers to Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, Nezamuddin Mousavi, told media outlets that next week, the discussion of the plans of ministers nominated for the thirteenth government will begin in the specialized committees of the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

He added that next week, the specialized committees will study the plans of the nominated ministers on two daily morning and evening sessions.

The lawmaker noted that after completing the study of the programs of ministers nominated in the specialized parliamentary committees, the vote of confidence for ministers will begin in open meetings of the Majlis starting on Saturday, August 21.

In a letter to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly on Wednesday, President Raisi introduced the list of ministers of his government for a vote of confidence in the parliament, the presidency said in a statement.

According to this statement, the proposed ministers are as follows:

1- Dr. Issa Zarepour (Communications and Information Technology)

2- Hojjatoleslam val-Moslemin Seyyed Esmail Khatib (Intelligence)

3- Dr. Ehsan Khandouzi (Economic Affairs and Finance)

4- Dr. Hossein Baghgoli (Education)

5- Dr. Bahram Einollahi (Health and Medical Education)

6- Dr. Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki (Cooperation, Labour and Social Welfare)

7- Dr. Seyed Javad Sadati Nejad (Agriculture Jihad)

8- Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian (Foreign Affairs)

9- Dr. Amin Hossein Rahimi (Justice)

10- Brigadier General Dr. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani (Defense and Armed Forces’ Logistics)

11- Engineer Rostam Ghasemi (Transport and Urban Development)

12- Dr. Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin (Industry, Mining, and Trade)

13- Dr. Mohammad Ali Zolfigol (Science, Research and Technology)

14- Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili (Islamic Culture and Guidance)

15- Dr. Ahmad Vahidi (Interior)

16- Mr. Seyyed Ezzatollah Zarghami (Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism)

17- Engineer Javad Oji (Petroleum)

18- Engineer. Ali Akbar Mehrabian (Energy)

19- Dr. Seyyed Hamid Sajjadi Hazaveh (Sports and Youth Affairs)