Duckens Nazon joins Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Haitian forward Duckens Moïse Nazon joined Esteghlal on Sunday.

The 31-year-old arrives from Süper Lig club Kayserispor on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Nazon has previously played for Coventry City and Oldham Athletic in England, Saint-Truiden in Belgium, St Mirren in Scotland, and Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria.

He has been a member of the Haiti national team since 2014 and has scored 40 goals in 72 appearances for his country.