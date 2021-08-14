Qalibaf: Vote of confidence to ministers will begin on August 21

TEHRAN — Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Saturday that the process of reviewing the qualifications of the proposed ministers will begin on August 21.

“The review of the plans and qualifications of the ministers in the specialized committees will be done by noon on Tuesday of this week. Today and tomorrow, the Majlis sessions will be held from 8 to 9:30 in the morning, and after that, the (proposed) ministers will attend the specialized committees according to the specified schedule,” Qalibaf elaborated.

Speaking in an open session of the parliament, He continued by saying that from Saturday, August 21, the process of the vote of confidence will begin in the open session of the Majlis, which will be completed by Tuesday (August 24) or Wednesday (August 25).

The top parliamentarian said that in the reviews, it should be noted that the head of government is the president who is in charge of advancing things and wants to work with this team.

“Of course, this does not mean that the parliament will vote for the whole list, because the law stipulates that the parliament will have the final say in the vote of confidence, but we must be fair and consider that the president wants to do his job with this team,” he explained.

Qalibaf highlighted that the examination of the qualifications of the proposed ministers should be based on the criteria mentioned in the constitution, such as having experience, plan, competence, accountability and expertise.

“The basis of decision-making in Majlis is based on ability, competency, accountability, plans, and agility in decision-making,” he concluded.



SA/PA