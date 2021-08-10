Parliamentary committee passes bill to oversee officials’ foreign trips

TEHRAN — The Iranian Parliament Judiciary Committee on Tuesday approved the outlines a bill to monitor the officials’ foreign visits, according to Seyyed Kazem Delkhosh, representative of Some’eh Sara in the parliament.

In the Tuesday meeting, the bill to control and monitor the visits of officials abroad was discussed in the committee and its outlines were approved by the members of the committee.

He added, "According to this bill, the visits of officials and their financial and behavioral performance in their trips abroad will be monitored.”

The spokesman of the Judiciary Committee added amending the law on the campaign against economic disruptors was discussed and some of its articles were approved by the members of the committee.

Delkhosh pointed out that the general message of the bill is to intensify financial penalties for economic disruptors.

Given that the bill is still being investigated, more detailed information will be released later, he added.

SA/PA

