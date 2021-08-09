Qalibaf hails outstanding achievements of Resistance front

TEHRAN — Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the Islamic Republic will keep supporting the oppressed nation of Palestine until the al-Quds is fully liberated.

Qalibaf made the comments in a meeting on Monday with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, in Tehran.

The speaker emphasized Tehran's unwavering support for the struggles of the Palestinian nation and the Resistance front.

“Protecting the oppressed country of Palestine is an image of the revolutionary spirit of the Islamic Republic of Iran and could continue until the Holy Quds is liberated,” Iran’s top parliamentarian said.

He pointed to the outstanding victories of the Palestinian people and the Resistance front in their recent battles with the Israeli regime, announcing that the important achievements made with the aid of the Palestinian troops, in particular the Islamic Jihad Movement, suggest the cohesion amongst diverse Palestinian Resistance groups.

“The usurper Zionist regime in no way imagined this sort of defeat, and the heroic resistance of the Palestinian nation became very painful to them,” Iran’s parliament speaker said.

The latest battle with Israel, which started out on May 10, was caused when Israeli forces again stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds.

SA/PA