Iran calls ‘normalization’ plan with Israel failed step

TEHRAN — The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has condemned any action that would strengthen and help expand the Zionist regime’s occupation, describing implementation of the “evil plan” to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime by some Arab countries as a “failed step”.

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau on Sunday.

Shamkhani lauded more than 70 years of resistance by the Palestinian people to liberate lands from the clutches of the Zionist regime.

The top security official added, "The volume of fire, the range of missiles and the tactical capability of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad that succeeded to pass through various radar systems and the Iron Dome have invalidated the idea of the invincibility of the Zionist regime."

Shamkhani added that the “collapse of this fake regime can be seen in the not-too-distant future.”

Admiral Shamkhani also lashed out at plots by the Israeli regime, saying Tel Aviv not only uses military tools to advance its sinister goals, it also uses cyberspace for psychological warfare and create rift among the the Resistance Front.

“In order to neutralize the soft war measures of the Zionist enemy, the Islamic Resistance must activate its capacities in this field, while maintaining and strengthening the cohesion of the Resistance forces, exposing the political, security and social realities of the Zionist regime to the world,” Iran’s top security official suggested.

SA/PA