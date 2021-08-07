Resistance Axis and Iran: A new chapter

TEHRAN — In separate meetings with leaders of the Axis of Resistance, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for the Resistance Axis, lauding their fruitful moves and tactics.

Speaking in a meeting with the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Friday evening, Raisi stressed the need to support the oppressed people of Palestine against aggression and murder, and stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has no doubt in supporting Palestine and we will defend the rights of these oppressed people.”

The president described the Islamic Jihad as an influential group in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and said, "Today, the power to determine the fate of Palestine is in the hands of the warriors and resistance groups, and this will continue until the final victory is achieved.”

Noting that the final victory belongs to the right front, Raisi stated, "The wrong front is desperate and helpless against the right front in Gaza, despite having armed and material power.”

In the meeting, Islamic Jihad leader al-Nakhalah also congratulated Ayatollah Raisi on his victory on behalf of the Palestinian people and resistance warriors, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has become a model in the world for the peaceful transfer of power, while we witnessed a chaos in America a few months back.”

He pointed out, "The message of your speech on the day of the inauguration was to support rights, justice and the oppressed, and we will be by the side of Islamic Iran until the liberation of Holy Quds.”

In the meeting with Haniyeh, Raisi reaffirmed that Iran will continue to support Palestine as the main issue of the Muslim world.

"We have never had and will never have any doubt about this policy. In our view, Palestine has been and will be the first issue of the Muslim world,” he noted.

Raisi also commended Haniyeh’s optimistic stance on the liberation of al-Quds and the end of the occupation of Palestine, saying “Operation al-Quds Sword” - the Palestinian resistance groups' 11-day retaliatory rocket and missile launches in response to Israel's brutal bombing campaign on Gaza in May - showed that a great leap has been made in the fight against the occupiers.

"Today, signs of great victory of the resistance movement have emerged and Operation al-Quds Sword was one of the signs of this victory,” he added.

Also, in the meeting with the PFLP officials, the new Iranian president described resistance as the sole way for victory against the Zionists, “The Zionist regime has not honored any of the contracts and treaties it has signed, and those seeking the normalization of ties with that regime will soon admit their mistake,” Raisi pointed out.

Raisi lauds Hezbollah for reaction against Zionist aggression

Praising Hezbollah for displaying a successful model of resistance, President Raisi said the Lebanese resistance movement has acted successfully in standing against the Zionist enemy and Takfiri groups.

In a meeting with Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Friday, Raisi said the approach adopted by the resistance groups including Hezbollah against the arrogant powers has turned into a successful and inclusive model.

“Hezbollah has been able to display effective deterrence in the face of the Zionist enemy, the Takfiri groups, and the overt and covert seditions in general,” the Iranian president added.

He said the hope for resistance that Hezbollah has created among the nations has prompted the enemies to halt the promotion of such workable model with every possible means and that is why the adversaries are restricting or blocking the media outlets affiliated with the resistance front.

For his part, Sheikh Qassem relayed regards from Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He also noted that despite the difficult social conditions in Lebanon, the resistance current is in good situation because of genuine unity with people.

Sheikh Qassem also described Hezbollah as the only group that has been able to maintain its unity with people in Lebanon against the Zionist enemy’s acts of aggression and plots.

“PMF is a great support for Iraq’s progress”

Speaking in a meeting with the Chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Falih Alfayyadh on Friday evening, Raisi praised the valuable role of the mobilization forces in the cohesion and unity of Iraq and defending the people against terrorist groups.

"The initiative of the people in forming the popular mobilization forces was a smart move that have had –and will have- many blessings for the country and the Iraqi people,” President Raisi remarked.

The president added, "The popular mobilization is a great support for the development and progress of Iraq and defending the people against the conspiracies and plots of foreigners, just as what Imam Khomeini did in Iran.”

Raisi also commemorated the memories of martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, saying, "Thanks to the blood of these martyrs and other martyrs of the resistance, the relations between the two nations will be deeper and stronger.”

For his part, PMU chief Falih Alfayyadh also congratulated Ayatollah Raisi on his election victory.

He also referred to the impact of General Soleimani's “courage and blood” on the deep bond between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, saying, "The people of Iraq respect martyr Qassem Soleimani, and he has become a symbol of the heartfelt relationship between the two nations.”