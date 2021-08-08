Raisi appoints his vice president, chief of staff

TEHRAN — On Sunday afternoon, President Ebrahim Raisi officially appointed two key members of his cabinet.

Mohammad Mokhber and Gholam Hossein Esmaeili were appointed respectively as first vice president and presidential chief of staff.

Mokhber has been the head of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam during the last two decades. The achievements of his office, especially in recent years and the days of the coronavirus outbreak, were noticed by people.

Also, he had previously served as deputy chief of commerce at the Mostazafan Foundation, managing director of Khuzestan telecommunication and deputy governor of Khuzestan.

Mokhber holds a PhD in international law and has authored numerous articles and books in the fields of economics and law.

Gholam Hossein Esmaeili also served in Judiciary. His last position was Judiciary spokesman.

SA/PA