Mohammad Eslami appointed Iran’s nuclear chief

TEHRAN – In a decree on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Mohammad Eslami as vice president and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), replacing Ali Akbar Salehi who served the post since August 2013.

Eslami was born in 1956 in Isfahan. He got his BS in civil engineering from Detroit University in 1979 and master’s degree in the same field from Ohio University in 1981. He also got MBA in global aviation management from the University of Sharif and Royal Rhodes University in 2004.

He was also confirmed as housing and transport minister by the parliament in the autumn of 2018 after nomination by President Hassan Rouhani. Eslami became minister after Abbas Akhondi resigned his post. Eslami kept the job until the end of Rouhani’s presidency.

Eslami also served as the managing director of Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and deputy chief of Aerospace Industries Organization among other top managerial posts.



