President Raisi releases list of proposed cabinet ministers
TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi released the names of his proposed cabinet ministers to the Majlis (Parliament) on Wednesday.
This is the list of ministers:
Agriculture and Jihad Minister: Javad Sadatinejad
Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister: Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili
Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Minister: Ezatollah Zarqami
Communications and Information Technology Minister: Issa Zarepour
Defense Minister: Amir Mohammadreza Ashtiani
Economy and Finance Minister: Ehsan Khandouzi
Education Minister: Hossein Baghgoli
Energy Minister: Ali Akbar Mehrabian
Foreign Minister: Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Health Minister: Bahram Einollahi
Justice Minister: Amin Hossein Rahimi
Industry, Commerce and Mining Minister: Reza Fatemi
Intelligence Minister: Esmaeil Khatib
Interior Minister: Ahmad Vahidi
Labor and Social Welfare Minister: Hojat Abdolmaleki
Oil Minister: Javad Oji
Science, Research and Technology Minister: Zolfigol Mohammad Ali
Sports and Youth Minister: Hamidreza Sajadi
Transport and Urban Development Minister: Rostam Qassemi
Now the MPs have to study the qualification of the proposed ministers in related parliamentary committees. After assessing their competence, the MPs will begin talks in favor or against the nominated ministers in an open session of the parliament in two consecutive days for a vote of confidence.
In a decree released on Wednesday, President Raisi has also named Masoud Mirkazemi as chief of the Planning and Budget Organization.
Mirkazemi served as oil and commerce ministers in the Ahmadinejad administration.
Raisi had previously appointed Mohammad Mokhber and Gholam Hossein Esmaeili as first vice president and presidential chief of staff respectively.
