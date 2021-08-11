President Raisi releases list of proposed cabinet ministers

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi released the names of his proposed cabinet ministers to the Majlis (Parliament) on Wednesday.

This is the list of ministers:

Agriculture and Jihad Minister: Javad Sadatinejad

Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister: Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili

Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Minister: Ezatollah Zarqami

Communications and Information Technology Minister: Issa Zarepour

Defense Minister: Amir Mohammadreza Ashtiani

Economy and Finance Minister: Ehsan Khandouzi

Education Minister: Hossein Baghgoli

Energy Minister: Ali Akbar Mehrabian

Foreign Minister: Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Health Minister: Bahram Einollahi

Justice Minister: Amin Hossein Rahimi

Industry, Commerce and Mining Minister: Reza Fatemi

Intelligence Minister: Esmaeil Khatib

Interior Minister: Ahmad Vahidi

Labor and Social Welfare Minister: Hojat Abdolmaleki

Oil Minister: Javad Oji

Science, Research and Technology Minister: Zolfigol Mohammad Ali

Sports and Youth Minister: Hamidreza Sajadi

Transport and Urban Development Minister: Rostam Qassemi

Now the MPs have to study the qualification of the proposed ministers in related parliamentary committees. After assessing their competence, the MPs will begin talks in favor or against the nominated ministers in an open session of the parliament in two consecutive days for a vote of confidence.

In a decree released on Wednesday, President Raisi has also named Masoud Mirkazemi as chief of the Planning and Budget Organization.

Mirkazemi served as oil and commerce ministers in the Ahmadinejad administration.

Raisi had previously appointed Mohammad Mokhber and Gholam Hossein Esmaeili as first vice president and presidential chief of staff respectively.