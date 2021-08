TEHRAN — In the afternoon meeting of the Tehran City Council, Alireza Zakani was elected as the mayor of Tehran, winning the highest number of votes in the 21-member council.

In the open session of the City Council on Sunday, Zakani gathered 18 votes.

Zakani was a candidate for the presidential post but he withdrew in favor of Ebrahim Raisi. He was the representative of the people of Qom in the parliament.