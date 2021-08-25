VP: Part of Iran’s frozen assets would be released soon `

TEHRAN — First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber announced on Wednesday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has discussed the possibility of unfreezing Iran’s assets in some countries over the phone, predicting that part of Iran’s frozen funds would be released soon.

He said, “During the talks that Mr. Raisi had with the current heads of state, opportunities were created (to unfreeze Iran’s blocked funds) and these opportunities will definitely affect the foreign exchange market.”

Regarding the foreign exchange market, the first vice president said that with the establishment of the cabinet “we will also see positive effects.”



Iran has taken serious measures to release its frozen funds abroad.

At a meeting between Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday, Qalibaf said it is necessary that Japan take serious steps to unfreeze Iran’s assets blocked in the country’s banks, especially under the present circumstances that Iran is grappling with the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Criticizing Japan’s measure in freezing Iranian assets in the country under U.S. pressure, Qalibaf said, “We expect the government of Japan to act seriously to unfreeze Iran’s assets, especially in order to ease the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

In a meeting with the Japanese foreign minister earlier on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raeisi sharply criticized Japan for refusing to release the frozen assets.



