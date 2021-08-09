Parliament ready to study competence of proposed ministers, says MP

TEHRAN — New President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to give the list of his proposed minister to the Majlis (parliament) in the current week.

In the recent meeting of the Majlis presiding board details regarding vote for proposed ministers was discussed, a member of the presiding board of the Parliament told Tasnim on Monday.

"Finally, it was decided that if the list of proposed ministers is submitted to the parliament tomorrow (Tuesday, August 10), the members of the ad hoc committees will start studying the records and plans of the proposed ministers in the afternoon of the same day,” Alireza Salimi stated.

The parliamentarian went on to say that according to the parliamentary regulations, the committees have the opportunity to evaluate the plans of the proposed ministers for a week, so according to this decision, they have the opportunity to review the competence of ministers until next Tuesday (August 16).

Based on the decision made in the meeting of the presiding board, public sessions will be held in the court of the parliament from Sunday, August 21, to assess the competence and vote of confidence to the proposed ministers, Salimi clarified.

The representative of Mahalat in the Majlis stated that the MPs are ready to hold public sessions to study the competence and vote of confidence to the proposed ministers in two or three work shifts, so that the government can be formed and start work as soon as possible.

Previously, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution had asked both the government and the parliament to cooperate with each other to immediately form the cabinet.

SA/PA