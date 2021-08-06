President Raisi starts work seriously

TEHRAN — On his first day as the Iranian president, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi met with several high-ranking foreign officials, marking a busy day for himself.

Foreign officials had visited Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Raisi.

During a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, Raisi said that the Iranian government will pursue a policy of developing relations with neighboring countries and the region, especially India.

“In particular, there are economic, commercial and new technologies that we must use to strengthen the level of our relations,” he added.

Emphasizing the need for a joint program to increase the level of Tehran-New Delhi relations, the president said, “By moving in the direction of a joint cooperation program, we can shape up a different direction at the level of relations between the two countries, and it certainly is in the interests of the two nations."

President Raisi also stressed the importance of close cooperation between the two countries in promoting peace and stability in the region, saying, “Iran and India can play a constructive and useful role in ensuring security in the region, especially Afghanistan, and Tehran welcomes New Delhi’s efforts for establishing security in Afghanistan.”

Raisi went on to say that the fate of Afghanistan must be decided by the Afghans themselves.

“We believe that this issue will be resolved quickly if the Americans do not commit sedition” in the country, the president remarked.

Appreciating Raisi’s speech at the inauguration ceremony regarding the Iranian government's will to develop relations with neighboring countries, Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar said he will reflect Raisi’s views to the president and prime minister of India.

“We will try to maximize our cooperation,” the foreign minister said, adding the current level of relations is not favorable.

“We are determined to establish long-term cooperation in the interests of our nations, given the serious will of the Iranian side,” the foreign minister underlined.

“Sanctions cannot stop development and cooperation of independent countries”

In his meeting with the Chairman of Belarussian House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko, Raisi said that sanctions cannot stop the development and cooperation of independent nations.

Raisi also said a change must be made in the relations between Iran and Belarus by considering all capacities.

“The United States thinks that sanctions can hinder the progress of nations, but it is utterly mistaken, and Iran, with the cooperation of its friendly countries, will continue to make strong progress, and in doing so, we regret the United States,” he underlined.

Referring to Raisi's speech at the inauguration ceremony, Andreichenko said, "In this speech, your determination for rapid development of your country was revealed to everyone, and Belarus stands by Iran in this direction."

"Belarus seeks to establish comprehensive relations with Iran," he said.

Andreichenko added that the “cowardly” sanctions imposed by the West, especially the United States, are obstacles to the development of relations between the two countries.

“Suitable conditions have been provided for strengthening relations with Iraq”

During a meeting with Nechirvan Barzani President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, President Raisi called the relations between Iran and Iraq “deep rooted and heartfelt”, saying the sides must tap new opportunities in different sectors in line with economic prosperity.

Referring to the role of martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani during the ISIL invasion of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Raisi said, "Soleimani was present at the scene as if one of the cities of Iran had been attacked at that time.”

Emphasizing that the security and stability of the region should be established by the countries in the region, the president said the countries that seek hegemony and have an arrogant temperament have never taken effective steps to solve the insecurity in the region.

Rather, he added, they add fuel to the fire through “sedition”.

Raisi stated that the ground for insecurity is provided by the conspiracy and sedition of foreigners, suggesting that the countries of the region should be careful against the sedition and soft influence of the hegemons and should not allow them to interfere.

For his part, Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Raisi on his presidential election win and said, "Not only we, but the whole region was happy with your views at the inauguration ceremony and it will definitely be welcomed."

Barzani added that he is determined to open a new chapter in economic, cultural and political relations between the Kurdistan region and Iran.

Emphasizing that they consider themselves as part of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, Barzani said, "We hope that with the presence of the new government in Iran, existing relations in all fields will progress because there are many capabilities to strengthen and increase relations, especially at the level of economic relations."

“Iran serious and sincere to develop ties with the UAE”

Raisi also praised the UAE's serious will to deepen and strengthen relations with Iran in various fields, especially economic and trade.

The United Arab Emirates had sent a special envoy to attend the Raisi inauguration ceremony.

In the meeting, Raisi said, “The mechanism is appropriate to accelerate the development of relations."

He called for establishment of a joint venture to activate the capacities to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a ‘true and sincere’ friend of the Emirates and other countries in the region," Raisi underlined.

He mentioned support for the oppressed people of Palestine as an example of the true friendship of the Iranian people and said, "Despite all the pressures and restrictions we have, we are fulfilling our religious and humanitarian duty in defending the Palestinian people and we expect Muslim and the Arab countries also take the lead in this regard.”

Raisi said that the aggression of the Zionists against the Palestinians will finally disappear.

The president also noted that the future of Yemen should be decided by the Yemenis themselves, adding that the common vision of the countries in the region in this regard can be in the interest of peace and stability in the region and guarantee the interests of the countries in the region.

Raisi pointed out, “The Zionists do not like the nations of the region and seek to weaken the capacity of the Islamic world by normalizing relations.”

For his part, the UAE special envoy congratulated Raisi and delivered the regards of the Head of the State, Crown Prince and Commander of the Armed Forces to him.

The special envoy praised Raisi for “wise” views at the inauguration ceremony, especially in regard to friendship with neighboring countries.

“We are very happy,” he said.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, the special envoy said, "Considering the wisdom and tact we witnessed in the speech, we are confident of the future of relations and the establishment of peace and stability in the region, and we are determined to increase the level of relations with Tehran."

The envoy stated that he had come to Iran at the behest of the UAE leader to show serious will to deepen relations with Iran.

"The message of our presence in this trip is to promote cooperation in various fields and to deepen and we will try to institutionalize relations with Tehran for the benefit of the two brother nations.”

“Insecurity in Afghanistan rooted in foreign plots”

In a meeting with Afghan President Asharf Ghani on Thursday, Raeisi also said the current state of insecurity in Afghanistan is rooted in foreign plots.

The new president reiterated Iran’s long-held policy that security in Afghanistan must be established only by the regional countries.

“With the reduction of the presence of American forces in Afghanistan, their acts of provocation and sedition will undoubtedly continue in different ways because their interests and existence depend on insecurity,” Raisi said, according to Press TV.

Raisi said the presence of foreign forces was the root cause of insecurity and tension in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic is ready to use its capacities to establish lasting peace and prevent bloodshed in Afghanistan,” the new president added.

Underscoring the importance of Tehran’s cooperation with the legitimate government in Kabul to establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, Raisi said, “Afghanistan's security must be provided by the Afghans themselves and Iran is ready to assist and cooperate in this regard so that lasting peace and justice will be established and the people of Afghanistan be freed from suffering.”

President Ghani, for his part, congratulated Raisi on his election and expressed hope for the beginning of a new chapter in Tehran-Kabul relations, saying Afghanistan wishes to expand political and economic ties with Iran in all fields.

Stressing that Tehran enjoys pivotal capacities in creating regional security, the Afghan president said, “Iran has a prominent role in establishing regional stability and [Kabul] intends to use Iran’s capacities for cooperation in that regard.”

Violence has been surging across Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces from the country.

The Taliban militants are believed to be in control of about half of Afghanistan’s roughly 400 districts. The militants have focused on rural areas, and no major city has fallen to the Taliban yet.

