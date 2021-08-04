Bosnian foreign minister meets Raisi

TEHRAN — Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic held talks on Tuesday night with Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi.

At the meeting, Raisi emphasized that Iran’s principled policy is to maintain security in all regions and protecting the territorial integrity of all countries.

"Our position is to maintain the safety and well-being of all regions," he said.

Iran also defends the oppressed people all over the world, Raisi pointed out.

The new Iranian president regretted that many human rights violations in the world are committed by those countries who claim to be human rights defenders.

Raisi also praised the friendly and profound relationship between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and called for efforts to identify and activate the potential for extensive economic cooperation between the two countries.

For her part, Turkovic congratulated Raisi for winning the presidency in Iran and thanked the Islamic Republic for supporting her country and expressed Sarajevo's willingness to strengthen relations with Tehran.

Bosnia and Herzegovina supports Iran on the international stage, she added.

Turkovic was one of dozens of foreign officials who flew to Iran to attend Raisi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Dozens of high-ranking officials arrived in Tehran in the past two days to participate in Raisi’s inauguration ceremony, including European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Pope Francis's special envoy Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, and South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong Kun.



SA/PA