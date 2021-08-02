Enrique Mora to attend Raisi inauguration ceremony

TEHRAN— The EU is sending senior official and Iran talks coordinator Enrique Mora to attend President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's inauguration on Thursday.

The visit comes amid a halting point in Iran talks with talks halted for the past two months, currently with no date to reconvene. An EU spokeswoman confirms that's part of the point of the trip.

"It is crucial to engage diplomatically with the new administration and pass directly important messages. As coordinator of the JCPOA," Wall Street Journal quoted Josep Borrell as saying.

"Key priority is to resume negotiations in Vienna and facilitate the way back to full JCPOA implementation,” Borrell said.



