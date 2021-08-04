Zarif publishes six-volume book on JCPOA

TEHRAN — A six-volume book titled "Sealed Secret" written by Mohammad Javad Zarif, Ali Akbar Salehi, Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Majid Takht Ravanchi has been published.

In the introduction of the book, which was published by the Information Institute Publications, it is stated the "Sealed Secret" collection is a descriptive and documented report on the process of one of the most important files in the Iranian history that tries to cast lights on Iran’s important moments in contemporary history.

The book evaluates the narratives and reports that the "mostly American" opposing parties have published and promoted over the past two decades, trying to shape minds and report history as they wish.

The Sealed Secret is a collection of the nuclear negotiations and the JCPOA.

Zarif told reporters on Sunday that the Information Institute will publish the history of the JCPOA in six volumes by the end of the week, and then “people will see what their servants and devotees did in the JCPOA.”

The book has been compiled by Seyed Ali Mojani.

SA/PA