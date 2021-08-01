Iran: JCPOA is not over

TEHRAN — At his press briefing which was held online, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman presented a timeline of the ministry’s activities and developments in the field of foreign policy over the past two weeks. Saeed Khatibzadeh then answered questions from domestic and foreign journalists.

Khatibzadeh responded to some statements made inside the United States that Washington should not allow the new Iranian president and his entourage to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“The U.S. government must take into account that it has definitive hosting responsibilities for the United Nations headquarters in New York, and regardless of its differences with countries, it has specific hosting responsibilities and must act within that framework,” he stated.

Stating that such efforts and raising such issues are not strange, he said that the Zionist regime’s lobby in the United States uses every opportunity to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He continued about the latest situation of prisoner exchanges between Iran, the United States and Britain, saying that these were two different issues.

“The American side violated its obligations, and if it had fulfilled these obligations, our Iranians would have been freed today,” he elaborated.

“These are the reasons why we did not have any dialogue with the Americans from the first day until today, and we have more and more reasons every day that all the talks, even those that are indirect should be pushed forward with utmost distrust of the American side because they have shown how untrustworthy they are,” Khatibzadeh highlighted.

He also responded to another question regarding remarks by the U.S. secretary of state and some European countries that the JCPOA talks will not remain open for a long time and that Iran have delayed the Vienna talks, saying as a country that has caused many troubles in a criminal economic war against the Iranian nation, the United States is not in a position to talk about these issues.

Khatibzadeh said such a speculation that the nuclear negotiations have been concluded will not help the issue.

“Everyone knew and was informed that the democratic transfer of power in Iran is taking place and those who claim to be democratic should understand above all that when the transfer of power takes place in such a calm and civil way, they should wait until the new team will be deployed as the executive team,” he said.

He said vital agreements have been reached in Vienna and the talks have had exemplary achievements.

“Of course, we failed to reach an agreement. Some problems remain, which are serious issues, and if there were no problems, an agreement would have been reached,” he said.

Khatibzadeh continued by saying that the United States, by dragging out the issues of some extravagances and non-fulfillment of obligations, caused Iran and the P4+1 not to be able to reach an agreement with the United States in due time.

“The United States needs to know its position and know how much international and national damage it has done to Iran during this period,” he said.

"Salih will soon visit Iran”

In response to a question regarding the news about the visit of Iraqi President Barham Salih to Tehran and the purpose of this visit, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “The visit of the Iraqi president to Iran is planned, and he will most likely attend the inauguration ceremony. They will come to Iran, and it is within the framework of a bilateral trip.”

Khatibzadeh continued that in addition to Salih, several dozen delegations from different countries travel to Iran to participate in the inauguration ceremony, which is at the level of presidents, heads of government, parliament speakers, foreign ministers, and special envoys.

Referring to the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other responsible institutions in this field, he said that from the very beginning, when the time of the inauguration ceremony became known, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian embassies abroad began their activities in this regard.

In response to the question that according to some news outlets a delegation of Saudi officials is also scheduled to attend the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi, the spokesman said, “I did not see the presence of a representative and a delegation from Saudi Arabia in the list of delegations. I should check again. I cannot confirm a report on this at this time.”

“Hostage taking”

“What is happening is a blatant and brutal hostage-taking by the United States,” the spokesman said of a recent U.S. citizen accusing an Iranian living in Canada of trying to circumvent sanctions and holding a trial for the Iranian citizen in Washington.

He stressed that Iran’s priority is the release and return of Iranians from American prisons.

“The more hostages they take, the longer the list of Iranians who must be released.”

“Iran supports initiatives promoting peace”

In response to another question about the “New Levent” project with the participation of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan and Iran’s view on this issue, Khatibzadeh said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has all the facilities to develop the role of Iraq as a friend and brother in the region, and any initiative promoting peace and stability in the area is welcomed and supported.”

He continued by saying that what is mentioned is decades old.

“Of course, I do not know the exact dimensions of its declaration, but we generally welcome any initiative that contributes to peace and stability in the region,” he added.

He said that the peace and security of Iran’s neighbors is same as Iran’s peace and security; their progress and development is the progress and development of Iran.

"Foreign Ministry pursuing legal actions about citizens beaten abroad"

The diplomat also responded to another question related to the news about the beating of an Iranian citizen in a detention center in Sweden and the actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard, as well as the Foreign Ministry’s follow-up on the beating an Iranian citizen in Britain during the presidential elections. “Of course, these two issues mentioned are different from each other. What happened in the field of voting has been seriously pursued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There was appeasement and legal and judicial follow-up, and talks have been held with local officials, both security and political, and this issue will be followed up to the end.”

He also commented on the beating of an Iranian citizen in a detention center in Sweden, saying, “From the very first moment we were informed about this, a note was given to Swedish authorities, and the Iranian ambassador to Sweden met with Swedish authorities.”

"Iran closely follows Tunisia developments"

In response to another question about Iran’s view of the latest developments in Tunisia, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “We are closely following the developments in Tunisia and we are with the government and people of this country to pass this stage.”

Khatibzadeh continued, “We think that the only solution is to hold comprehensive talks, and everyone should show their commitment in practice as soon as possible to a political solution to this crisis.”

"Maintaining Afghanistan security is Iran’s top priority"

In response to another question about Iran’s view of the latest developments in Afghanistan and Iran’s efforts to establish peace in the neighboring country, the diplomat said that the situation in Afghanistan is serious.

“For the Islamic Republic of Iran, security of the Afghan people has always been a top priority. We have declared to all parties and groups in Afghanistan that they must consider the protection of the Afghan people in all their actions and talks,” he noted.

Iran has always been ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve peace in this country and maintain the security of the Afghan people, he insisted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has facilitated the first round of talks between the Afghan parties in Tehran and is ready to facilitate the second round.”

He added that Iran believes there is no military solution to Afghanistan crisis.

“As we have repeatedly stated, the key is to hold genuine inter-Afghan dialogue and form an inclusive government with all Afghan groups. The Taliban are part of the present and future of Afghanistan,” Khatibzadeh highlighted.

He reiterated that everyone should be aware that genuine inter-Afghan dialogue can be a lasting peace solution for Afghanistan.

“Iran considers the security of Afghanistan as its security,” he said, adding that Iran is in contact with all parties in Afghanistan and will do whatever is necessary to build lasting peace in Afghanistan.

"Jordan must refrain from making provocative statements"

Commenting on the King of Jordan’s recent remarks about Iran during a visit to Washington, Khatibzadeh said that Iran thinks all countries should know that resolving the differences is the right way to go, and they should refrain from making provocative and baseless statements.

The diplomat added, “We welcome to have talks and consultations with various countries, including Jordan, within the framework of well-known diplomatic principles.”

“You are in the wrong path!”

Addressing U.S. officials, Khatibzadeh said, “You cannot reach the right destination by repeating the wrong path. You must distance yourself from the sanctions mentality and the extreme caution you have towards sanctions, and the treatment of the addiction to sanctions is respect for the Iranian people and international law.”

He emphasized that all these measures are an obstacle when the United States wants to return to the JCPOA, and Iran is closely following and monitoring these issues.

"PGCC chief’s remarks doesn’t reflect views of all members"



The spokesman referred to the recent claims of the secretary general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council against Iran, saying that these remarks show his lack of accurate knowledge of developments in West Asia and incomplete understanding of these developments. He must pay attention to the facts and be aware of the developments in the region.

Khatibzadeh continued, “We have repeatedly been told bilaterally about what he says that his statements are the message of one or two members of this council and these words do not represent all members of the Persian Gulf Council. Unfortunately, his statements are related to the positions of one or two member countries of this council.”

The senior diplomat warned one or two countries and the secretary general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council to review their positions and their incomplete knowledge of the developments in the region.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman continued, “What is going on in the Vienna talks is about how the United States will return to its commitments, in return for which Iran will fulfill its obligations in full, and other issues have nothing to do with these talks.”

In remarks on Thursday, Nayef Al-Hajraf asked that the Vienna nuclear talks address Iran's ballistic missiles.

"Qatari FM visit was related to bilateral relations"

Khatibzadeh also responded to questions regarding the Qatari foreign minister’s visit to Tehran by saying that the visit took place within bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

“This visit was bilateral and had nothing to do with the existing issues between Iran and the United States,” he said.

